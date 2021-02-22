MAX Exchange Token Reaches One Day Volume of $565,930.00 (MAX)

MAX Exchange Token (CURRENCY:MAX) traded up 34.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 22nd. In the last seven days, MAX Exchange Token has traded 56.6% higher against the dollar. MAX Exchange Token has a total market cap of $413,201.36 and $565,930.00 worth of MAX Exchange Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MAX Exchange Token token can currently be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00000436 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $52,441.28 or 0.99615869 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.63 or 0.00041090 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $254.82 or 0.00484055 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00006499 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $149.86 or 0.00284672 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $406.91 or 0.00772952 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $70.30 or 0.00133535 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00008361 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001607 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002150 BTC.

MAX Exchange Token Profile

MAX Exchange Token (MAX) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 6th, 2014. MAX Exchange Token’s total supply is 309,951,620 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,798,551 tokens. MAX Exchange Token’s official website is max.maicoin.com. MAX Exchange Token’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject.

Buying and Selling MAX Exchange Token

MAX Exchange Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

