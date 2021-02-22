MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) Upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada to Outperform

MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) was upgraded by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MEGEF. TD Securities boosted their price target on MEG Energy from $3.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut MEG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. CIBC boosted their price target on MEG Energy from $3.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of MEG Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from $4.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.53.

Shares of MEGEF stock opened at $4.68 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.93. MEG Energy has a 1 year low of $0.82 and a 1 year high of $5.36.

MEG Energy Company Profile

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 750 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

