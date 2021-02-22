Meme Price Hits $1,230.43 (MEME)

Meme (CURRENCY:MEME) traded 11.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. During the last week, Meme has traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Meme token can currently be purchased for $1,230.43 or 0.02292343 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Meme has a market cap of $34.45 million and $17.26 million worth of Meme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $266.81 or 0.00497078 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00008248 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.23 or 0.00035826 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000425 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000058 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0795 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000019 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000039 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Meme Profile

Meme is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 5th, 2015. Meme’s total supply is 28,000 tokens. Meme’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Meme is dontbuymeme.com.

Buying and Selling Meme

Meme can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meme directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meme should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Meme using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

