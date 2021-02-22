Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Purchased by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 582,487 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,541 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for approximately 0.9% of Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $47,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 13,542,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,769,000 after acquiring an additional 3,252,367 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 16.7% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 20,139,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,670,597,000 after acquiring an additional 2,882,982 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter valued at about $97,609,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 34.5% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,888,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,431,000 after acquiring an additional 996,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 2,960,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,635,000 after acquiring an additional 845,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MRK shares. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Sunday, December 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.36.

Shares of NYSE MRK opened at $74.39 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $79.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.10. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.25 and a 52-week high of $87.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. The business had revenue of $12.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.10%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company offers therapeutic for cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases; neuromuscular blocking agents; cholesterol modifying medicines; and anti-bacterial and vaginal contraceptive products.

