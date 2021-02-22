MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Sets New 12-Month High at $37.49

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $37.49 and last traded at $37.36, with a volume of 96553 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.42.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MGM. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.18.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.80 and its 200 day moving average is $26.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $18.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 2.42.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 20.81% and a negative return on equity of 12.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 53.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. On average, analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post -4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a $0.0025 dividend. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.30%.

In other news, SVP Todd Meinert sold 8,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total value of $289,148.53. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,231. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.39% of the company’s stock.

About MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Read More: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.