MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Trading Down 9.1%

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) shares dropped 9.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $865.00 and last traded at $876.00. Approximately 754,789 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 1,219,447 shares. The stock had previously closed at $963.72.

MSTR has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on MicroStrategy from $250.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. BWS Financial dropped coverage on MicroStrategy in a research note on Monday, November 30th. UBS Group boosted their target price on MicroStrategy from $250.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered MicroStrategy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $269.17.

The company has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 7,300.00 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $706.55 and a 200-day moving average of $328.56.

In related news, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.79, for a total value of $1,388,950.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,105 shares in the company, valued at $1,418,117.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Phong Le sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.14, for a total transaction of $15,479,100.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 153,850 shares of company stock worth $40,215,371. 26.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in MicroStrategy by 491.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 845,786 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $328,630,000 after purchasing an additional 702,878 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in MicroStrategy by 4.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 762,032 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $114,732,000 after purchasing an additional 35,071 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in MicroStrategy by 57.4% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 143,439 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $21,593,000 after purchasing an additional 52,309 shares during the last quarter. Ruffer LLP bought a new stake in MicroStrategy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,647,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in MicroStrategy by 29.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 95,835 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,346,000 after purchasing an additional 21,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.81% of the company’s stock.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy 2020, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

