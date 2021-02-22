Milestone Scientific (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) Trading Down 8.8%

Milestone Scientific Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS)’s stock price dropped 8.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.75 and last traded at $3.75. Approximately 1,011,998 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 24% from the average daily volume of 817,888 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.11.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.89. The stock has a market cap of $238.85 million, a P/E ratio of -23.44 and a beta of 1.54.

In related news, CFO Joseph D’agostino sold 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.65, for a total transaction of $51,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,203,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,985,918.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Leonard Osser sold 16,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.24, for a total transaction of $36,512.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 432,208 shares of company stock worth $980,443. 27.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Milestone Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at about $187,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Milestone Scientific by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,111,076 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,474,000 after acquiring an additional 302,291 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Milestone Scientific by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,106 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 5,302 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Milestone Scientific by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 476,594 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 45,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Milestone Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

About Milestone Scientific (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS)

Milestone Scientific, Inc develops computer-controlled anesthetic delivery devices for the medical and dental markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Dental and Medical. Its products include CompuDent System that are used to control the flow rate of the anesthesia during the injection, which allows virtually painless injections for various dental procedures, including routine fillings, implants, root canals, and crowns.

