MintCoin Price Up 68.8% Over Last Week (MINT)

MintCoin (CURRENCY:MINT) traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 22nd. In the last week, MintCoin has traded 68.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. MintCoin has a market capitalization of $4.03 million and $4,524.00 worth of MintCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MintCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get MintCoin alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.40 or 0.00049022 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001178 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003252 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 33.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000265 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000119 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000019 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded up 87.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MintCoin Profile

MintCoin (CRYPTO:MINT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 6th, 2014. MintCoin’s total supply is 24,947,260,808 coins. MintCoin’s official Twitter account is @MintcoinTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for MintCoin is /r/MintCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for MintCoin is www.mintcoinofficial.eu.

Buying and Selling MintCoin

MintCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MintCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MintCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MintCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MintCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MintCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.