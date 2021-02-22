Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 567,500 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) by 30.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,458,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 567,500 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 1.3% of Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $170,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VGIT. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Investors Research Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 54.5% in the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 205.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter.

VGIT traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $68.42. 2,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 882,970. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $67.08 and a 12 month high of $70.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.63.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

