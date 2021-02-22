Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $41 Million Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 325,710 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,088 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $41,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 67.9% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 56.6% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of International Business Machines stock traded up $1.24 on Monday, hitting $120.23. The company had a trading volume of 158,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,410,759. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $90.56 and a twelve month high of $148.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $123.87 and a 200-day moving average of $122.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.28. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 48.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.71 EPS. Equities analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.42%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 50.90%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

