Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $74.51 Million Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 334,820 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,900 shares during the quarter. salesforce.com comprises approximately 0.6% of Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $74,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,415,954 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $14,557,012,000 after buying an additional 1,217,637 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in salesforce.com by 14.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,671,306 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $10,472,833,000 after acquiring an additional 5,236,449 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in salesforce.com by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,492,164 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,779,881,000 after acquiring an additional 599,727 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 10.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,206,616 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,067,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118,889 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,348,295 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,846,774,000 after purchasing an additional 181,355 shares in the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $272.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $304.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $234.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on salesforce.com from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $264.83.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 9,010 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $2,207,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,731,620. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.68, for a total value of $927,424.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 69,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,977,897.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,144 shares of company stock valued at $16,619,830 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CRM traded down $4.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $242.17. The company had a trading volume of 110,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,839,555. The firm has a market cap of $221.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.87, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.29 and a fifty-two week high of $284.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $227.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $236.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.99. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The business had revenue of $5.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. salesforce.com’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

