Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 11,078 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 264,448 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,078 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises about 0.7% of Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $94,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Avion Wealth purchased a new position in Mastercard in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MA shares. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Mastercard from $350.00 to $372.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $315.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Mastercard from $345.00 to $333.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $375.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $356.47.

In related news, insider Gilberto Caldart sold 7,528 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $2,559,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,100 shares in the company, valued at $3,094,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.03, for a total transaction of $19,447,675.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 108,039,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,736,515,111.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 764,346 shares of company stock valued at $252,786,532 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MA traded up $4.76 on Monday, reaching $337.93. 79,788 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,315,371. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $336.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $334.72. The company has a market capitalization of $336.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.60, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $199.99 and a 12 month high of $367.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.65%.

Mastercard announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 8th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to repurchase up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

