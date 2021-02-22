Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 15,633 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 367,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 15,633 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.07% of Caterpillar worth $66,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its stake in Caterpillar by 317.2% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 67.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Langenberg & Company cut Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.80.

In related news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 2,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.50, for a total value of $416,081.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,081. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 10,970 shares of company stock worth $1,985,442 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAT stock traded up $6.91 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $216.82. 98,706 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,103,474. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.50 and a 1 year high of $211.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market cap of $118.23 billion, a PE ratio of 34.73, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $192.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.80.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.63. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The company had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.63 EPS. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 37.25%.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

See Also: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.