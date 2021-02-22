Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 87,429 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 26.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 239,252 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 87,429 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $55,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,278,999 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,949,870,000 after buying an additional 5,016,641 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Amgen by 7.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,565,891 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,177,107,000 after acquiring an additional 561,293 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Amgen by 2.5% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,997,342 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,015,964,000 after purchasing an additional 95,701 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,006,524 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $461,340,000 after purchasing an additional 49,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,324,190 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $304,470,000 after purchasing an additional 61,831 shares during the period. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Amgen news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 11,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.51, for a total transaction of $2,627,626.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.99, for a total transaction of $59,497.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,108,795.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,360 shares of company stock valued at $3,161,514. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMGN traded up $1.26 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $232.95. 38,663 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,455,672. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $240.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $236.88. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $177.05 and a 52 week high of $276.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company has a market cap of $134.54 billion, a PE ratio of 18.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.42. Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. The company had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.64 earnings per share. Amgen’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be paid a $1.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.50%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $232.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Amgen from $308.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $255.39.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

