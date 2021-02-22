MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC lowered its position in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $1,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in MKS Instruments by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,155,288 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $775,613,000 after acquiring an additional 135,161 shares during the period. Washington Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,700 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MKS Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 1,618.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,613 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,305,000 after buying an additional 26,948 shares during the period. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 2,679 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the period. 94.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other MKS Instruments news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.54, for a total transaction of $62,793.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,100,216.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MKS Instruments stock opened at $170.35 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.87 and a twelve month high of $192.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $166.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.40. The firm has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a PE ratio of 34.00 and a beta of 1.60.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.32. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 12.78%. The company had revenue of $660.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. MKS Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.70%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MKSI. Zacks Investment Research raised MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on MKS Instruments from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on MKS Instruments from $175.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on MKS Instruments from $200.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on MKS Instruments from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.80.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power delivery products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

