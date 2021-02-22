Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Price Target Raised to $215.00 at Morgan Stanley

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $150.00 to $215.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Moderna from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $166.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 4th. Argus lifted their price target on Moderna from $88.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Needham & Company LLC cut Moderna from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $139.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Moderna from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $141.11.

Get Moderna alerts:

MRNA opened at $174.74 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $146.35 and its 200-day moving average is $102.79. The stock has a market cap of $69.15 billion, a PE ratio of -107.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Moderna has a twelve month low of $17.91 and a twelve month high of $189.26.

In related news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.28, for a total transaction of $1,568,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,444,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,123,211,595.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.93, for a total value of $489,650.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,754,597 shares in the company, valued at $171,827,684.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 437,481 shares of company stock worth $62,788,251. 29.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Moderna by 236.5% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 24,312,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,539,903,000 after buying an additional 17,086,635 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Moderna by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,476,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,139,202,000 after purchasing an additional 239,949 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Moderna by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,583,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,813,000 after purchasing an additional 556,953 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Moderna by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,795,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,412,000 after purchasing an additional 761,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Moderna by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,852,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,570,000 after purchasing an additional 93,688 shares during the last quarter. 51.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Recommended Story: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.