Moncler’s (MONRY) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRY) in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Moncler in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Moncler in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Moncler presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Moncler stock opened at $65.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.58. Moncler has a 52-week low of $29.45 and a 52-week high of $65.75.

Moncler Company Profile

Moncler S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes clothing and related accessories for men, women, and children under the Moncler brand name in Italy, other European countries, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. The company provides various collections under the Moncler brand name.

