Monness Crespi & Hardt Raises Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Price Target to $440.00

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) had its price objective hoisted by Monness Crespi & Hardt from $315.00 to $440.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $325.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Bank of America upgraded Palo Alto Networks from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Argus increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $334.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. Palo Alto Networks currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $353.65.

NYSE PANW opened at $396.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $369.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $294.74. The company has a market capitalization of $37.92 billion, a PE ratio of -128.03 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18. Palo Alto Networks has a 12 month low of $125.47 and a 12 month high of $403.00.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, President Amit K. Singh sold 1,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.86, for a total transaction of $417,341.08. Following the transaction, the president now owns 132,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,140,761.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 2,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.42, for a total value of $998,893.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 299,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,938,267.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 209,195 shares of company stock worth $68,692,035. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Westhampton Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Michael B. Yongue boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Michael B. Yongue now owns 2,346 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,667 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 9,996 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $3,552,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

