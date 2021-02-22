Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Roth Capital

Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $17.50 price objective on the stock.

MNTK stock opened at $13.65 on Friday. Montauk Renewables has a 12 month low of $9.65 and a 12 month high of $14.93.

About Montauk Renewables

Montauk Renewables, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Montauk Energy Holdings LLC that operates as a renewable energy company. It engages in the recovery and processing of environmentally detrimental methane (biogas) from landfills and other non-fossil fuel sources. The company develops, owns, and operates renewable natural gas (RNG) projects using technologies that supply RNG into the transportation industry and use RNG to produce electrical power for the electrical grid.

