Monument Circle Acquisition Corp.’s (OTCMKTS:MONCU) Quiet Period To Expire Tomorrow

Monument Circle Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:MONCU) quiet period will expire on Tuesday, February 23rd. Monument Circle Acquisition had issued 21,800,000 shares in its IPO on January 14th. The total size of the offering was $218,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of MONCU stock opened at $10.37 on Monday. Monument Circle Acquisition has a one year low of $10.13 and a one year high of $10.50.

