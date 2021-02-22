Morgan Stanley Analysts Give Daimler AG (DAI.F) (ETR:DAI) a €70.00 Price Target

Morgan Stanley set a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective on Daimler AG (DAI.F) (ETR:DAI) in a research note published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DAI has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €75.00 ($88.24) price target on Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Nord/LB set a €64.00 ($75.29) target price on Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €90.00 ($105.88) price target on Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €66.29 ($77.99).

Shares of Daimler AG (DAI.F) stock opened at €67.22 ($79.08) on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €60.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €51.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 259.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,317.93. Daimler AG has a 12 month low of €21.02 ($24.72) and a 12 month high of €67.60 ($79.53).

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Mobility divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

