Morgan Stanley Begins Coverage on Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD)

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) in a research note published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on LSPD. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from $50.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from $80.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $87.09.

NYSE LSPD opened at $77.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.68. Lightspeed POS has a one year low of $8.17 and a one year high of $81.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.19.

Lightspeed POS Company Profile

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc. The company's solutions cover front-end customer experience that include point of sale, omni-channel engagement, home delivery, and order and loyalty management, as well as management of discounts, price rules, and gift cards; back-end operations management comprising product and menu, inventory, bookings and membership, customer, employee, accounting, floor and table, workflow, reporting and analytics, and real-time dashboard; and integrated payment gateway solutions.

