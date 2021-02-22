Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $77.92

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $77.92 and last traded at $77.79, with a volume of 413386 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $54.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Morgan Stanley presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.05.

The stock has a market capitalization of $139.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $73.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.63. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The company had revenue of $13.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 28.11%.

In other Morgan Stanley news, CEO James P. Gorman sold 175,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.12, for a total value of $12,796,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,249,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,326,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jonathan Pruzan sold 18,880 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.53, for a total transaction of $1,407,126.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 287,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,452,268.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 212,380 shares of company stock worth $15,582,671 over the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Research & Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 87.3% in the fourth quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. 76.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile (NYSE:MS)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

