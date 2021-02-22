Morgan Stanley Raises Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Price Target to $345.00

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $320.00 to $345.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ANET. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Wolfe Research upgraded Arista Networks from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $308.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Arista Networks presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $306.90.

Shares of ANET stock opened at $310.95 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $310.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $256.63. Arista Networks has a 12 month low of $156.63 and a 12 month high of $326.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.82, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.21.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.10. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 32.06%. As a group, analysts forecast that Arista Networks will post 7.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 114,752 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.77, for a total transaction of $32,677,927.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,489,968.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Anshul Sadana sold 1,620 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.06, for a total value of $440,737.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,138,026.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 272,349 shares of company stock valued at $77,723,894. Corporate insiders own 23.77% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 10,330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,002,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Arista Networks by 2.1% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,664 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Arista Networks in the fourth quarter worth $2,075,000. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Arista Networks by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,240 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Arista Networks by 5.1% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 28,959 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. 61.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

