Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN) Price Target Lowered to C$5.50 at Scotiabank

Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.11% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. from C$7.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. from C$3.20 to C$3.40 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd.

MRT.UN remained flat at $C$4.95 during trading on Monday. 202,665 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,200. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.68, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.14. Morguard Real Estate Inv. has a 1 year low of C$4.14 and a 1 year high of C$12.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$5.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$5.01. The stock has a market capitalization of C$317.42 million and a P/E ratio of -1.04.

Morguard Real Estate Inv. Company Profile

The Trust is a closed-end real estate investment trust, which owns a diversified portfolio of 49 retail, office and industrial income producing properties in Canada with a book value of $3.0 billion and approximately 8.6 million square feet of leasable space.

