Morneau Shepell Inc. (MSI.TO)’s (MSI) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets restated their outperform rating on shares of Morneau Shepell Inc. (MSI.TO) (TSE:MSI) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a C$37.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Morneau Shepell Inc. (MSI.TO) from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. National Bank Financial reiterated an outperfrom under weight rating on shares of Morneau Shepell Inc. (MSI.TO) in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Morneau Shepell Inc. (MSI.TO) from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th.

TSE MSI opened at C$32.51 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$31.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$29.59. The stock has a market cap of C$2.23 billion and a PE ratio of 48.02. Morneau Shepell Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$24.42 and a fifty-two week high of C$34.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.13, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.47.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Morneau Shepell Inc. (MSI.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.21%.

Morneau Shepell Inc operates as a human resources (HR) consulting and technology company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides health and productivity, administrative, and retirement solutions to assist employers in managing the financial security, health, and productivity of their employees.

