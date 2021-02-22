MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Brokerages expect MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.10) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for MRC Global’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.13) and the highest is ($0.08). MRC Global reported earnings of $0.04 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 350%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that MRC Global will report full year earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to $0.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.89. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow MRC Global.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.04. MRC Global had a positive return on equity of 0.62% and a negative net margin of 10.67%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded MRC Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.25.

Shares of NYSE MRC traded up $0.41 during trading on Monday, reaching $8.61. The stock had a trading volume of 495,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 663,775. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.38. MRC Global has a one year low of $3.31 and a one year high of $9.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.16. The stock has a market cap of $706.87 million, a PE ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 2.55.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in MRC Global by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 137,774 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 1,817 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in MRC Global by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,902 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 2,663 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its position in MRC Global by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 16,047 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 2,906 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in MRC Global by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,155,297 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,659,000 after buying an additional 4,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in MRC Global by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 144,918 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 4,553 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.31% of the company’s stock.

About MRC Global

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company supplies products across various markets, such as upstream, midstream, and downstream. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation products, top work components, and valve modification services, as well as measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

