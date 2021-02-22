Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) Stock Price Down 6.6%

Shares of Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) were down 6.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.81 and last traded at $3.82. Approximately 2,285,661 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 3,389,417 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.09.

MBIO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Mustang Bio in a research report on Monday, November 9th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Mustang Bio in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mustang Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.44.

Get Mustang Bio alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $249.21 million, a PE ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.56.

In related news, Director Lindsay A. Md Rosenwald bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.66 per share, for a total transaction of $266,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mustang Bio during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Mustang Bio by 560.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 8,060 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mustang Bio during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Mustang Bio during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mustang Bio in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 25.75% of the company’s stock.

About Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO)

Mustang Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on translating medical breakthroughs in cell and gene therapies into potential cures for hematologic cancers, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. Its pipeline focuses on gene therapy programs for rare genetic disorders, chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) engineered T cell (CAR T) therapies for hematologic malignancies, and CAR T therapies for solid tumors.

See Also: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Receive News & Ratings for Mustang Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mustang Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.