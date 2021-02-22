MyState Limited to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.13 (ASX:MYS)

MyState Limited (ASX:MYS) declared a interim dividend on Monday, February 22nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share on Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 24th.

The company has a fifty day moving average of A$3.65.

In other news, insider Melos Sulicich 16,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th.

MyState Company Profile

MyState Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services in Australia. It operates in two segments, Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers banking products and services, including transactional savings accounts; fixed term deposits; insurance products; home loans; personal, overdraft, lines of credit, and commercial products; residential and business banking services; and internet and mobile banking, savings and investment, and other services through its branch networks, digital channels, and third party channels.

