Naked Brand Group (NASDAQ:NAKD) Trading Down 8.2%

Naked Brand Group Limited (NASDAQ:NAKD) dropped 8.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.11 and last traded at $1.12. Approximately 76,554,492 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 316,495,563 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.22.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.88 and a 200 day moving average of $0.35.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Naked Brand Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Naked Brand Group Limited (NASDAQ:NAKD) by 202.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 532,994 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 357,035 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.23% of Naked Brand Group worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

About Naked Brand Group (NASDAQ:NAKD)

Naked Brand Group Limited designs, distributes, wholesales, and retails women's and men's intimate apparel, and women's swimwear. The company offers its products under the Pleasure State, Davenport, Lovable, Bendon, Fayreform, Naked, VaVoom, Evollove, and Hickory brands, as well as through licenced brands, including Heidi Klum and Fredericks of Hollywood.

