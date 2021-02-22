National Bank Financial Boosts 5N Plus Inc. (VNP.TO) (TSE:VNP) Price Target to C$5.00

5N Plus Inc. (VNP.TO) (TSE:VNP) had its target price hoisted by National Bank Financial from C$4.00 to C$5.00 in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on VNP. Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of 5N Plus Inc. (VNP.TO) from C$3.00 to C$4.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of 5N Plus Inc. (VNP.TO) from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, February 5th.

5N Plus Inc. (VNP.TO) stock opened at C$4.48 on Friday. 5N Plus Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$1.01 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.47, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 4.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$3.61 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.48. The company has a market capitalization of C$373.64 million and a PE ratio of 74.67.

5N Plus Inc produces and sells engineered materials and specialty chemicals in Europe, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Eco-Friendly Materials. The Electronic Materials segment manufactures and sells refined metals, compounds, and alloys, which are primarily used in a range of electronic applications covering various end-markets consisting of security, aerospace, sensing and imaging, renewable energy, and technical materials; and provides recycling services.

