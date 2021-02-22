National Bank Financial Boosts Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) (TSE:BIR) Price Target to C$4.75

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) (TSE:BIR) had its target price raised by National Bank Financial from C$3.50 to C$4.75 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on BIR. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) from C$3.00 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) from C$3.50 to C$3.75 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Cormark lifted their price objective on Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) from C$3.50 to C$4.50 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) from C$4.25 to C$4.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$3.77.

Get Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) alerts:

Shares of BIR opened at C$3.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$832.39 million and a PE ratio of -6.80. Birchcliff Energy Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$0.58 and a 12 month high of C$3.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.80.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) Company Profile

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play, as well as other assets located in the Peace River Arch area of Alberta.

See Also: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.