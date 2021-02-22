National Bank Financial Boosts Savaria (TSE:SIS) Price Target to C$18.50

Savaria (TSE:SIS) had its target price raised by National Bank Financial from C$16.50 to C$18.50 in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Shares of SIS opened at C$16.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$852.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.76, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.55. Savaria has a fifty-two week low of C$7.31 and a fifty-two week high of C$18.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$15.95 and a 200-day moving average price of C$14.88.

About Savaria

Savaria Corporation designs, engineers, and manufactures products for personal mobility in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Accessibility, Adapted Vehicles, and Patient Handling. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs accessibility products, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair lifts, and elevators for home and commercial use.

