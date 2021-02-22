National Bank Financial Raises Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) Price Target to C$44.00

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) had its price objective increased by National Bank Financial from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Exchange Income’s FY2021 earnings at $1.42 EPS.

EIF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$32.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Cormark increased their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$41.00 to C$48.50 in a research report on Friday. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$36.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James set a C$45.00 price target on shares of Exchange Income and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$44.10.

Shares of EIF opened at C$39.81 on Friday. Exchange Income has a 52 week low of C$12.57 and a 52 week high of C$45.86. The firm has a market cap of C$1.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$37.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$34.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 177.69, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.07.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Exchange Income’s payout ratio is 198.43%.

About Exchange Income

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

