National Bank Financial Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF)

National Bank Financial reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Birchcliff Energy from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Birchcliff Energy from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Birchcliff Energy from $4.25 to $4.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Birchcliff Energy from $3.25 to $3.75 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Birchcliff Energy from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Birchcliff Energy presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $3.67.

Shares of BIREF stock opened at $2.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.48. Birchcliff Energy has a 52 week low of $0.40 and a 52 week high of $2.75. The company has a market cap of $664.76 million and a P/E ratio of -7.57.

About Birchcliff Energy

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play, as well as other assets located in the Peace River Arch area of Alberta.

