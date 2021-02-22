National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) Shares Sold by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,609,062 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 45,274 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 2.75% of National Instruments worth $158,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in National Instruments by 102.1% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 782 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new position in National Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in National Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in National Instruments by 82.7% in the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,341 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in National Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at $143,000. 86.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get National Instruments alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of National Instruments from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.43.

In other National Instruments news, SVP Jason Elliot Green sold 1,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total value of $47,256.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 72,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,692,441.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Arthur Rust sold 2,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.71, for a total transaction of $106,275.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 58,663 shares in the company, valued at $2,681,485.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of National Instruments stock traded down $0.28 on Monday, hitting $46.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 907,333. National Instruments Co. has a 52-week low of $20.42 and a 52-week high of $47.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.63. The company has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.67 and a beta of 1.10.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.32). National Instruments had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 15.35%. The business had revenue of $367.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. National Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that National Instruments Co. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 5th. This is a positive change from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. National Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 82.44%.

National Instruments Profile

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

Featured Story: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for National Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.