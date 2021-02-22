Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO) vs. Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) Head-To-Head Review

Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO) and Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Natura &Co and Edgewell Personal Care’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Natura &Co $3.66 billion 3.65 $39.40 million $0.09 215.67 Edgewell Personal Care $1.95 billion 0.89 $67.60 million $2.73 11.73

Edgewell Personal Care has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Natura &Co. Edgewell Personal Care is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Natura &Co, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

4.8% of Natura &Co shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.3% of Edgewell Personal Care shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Edgewell Personal Care shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Natura &Co and Edgewell Personal Care, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Natura &Co 1 0 0 0 1.00 Edgewell Personal Care 1 3 1 1 2.33

Edgewell Personal Care has a consensus target price of $38.67, indicating a potential upside of 20.72%. Given Edgewell Personal Care’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Edgewell Personal Care is more favorable than Natura &Co.

Profitability

This table compares Natura &Co and Edgewell Personal Care’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Natura &Co N/A N/A N/A Edgewell Personal Care 3.47% 10.83% 4.37%

Summary

Edgewell Personal Care beats Natura &Co on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Natura &Co Company Profile

Natura &Co Holding S.A. develops, produces, distributes, and sells cosmetics, fragrances, and toiletries products. The company offers products for women and men, including skin care products for face and body, hair care and treatment products, cosmetics, fragrances, bath, sunscreen, oral hygiene, and baby and child care. It markets its cosmetics under the Natura, Aesop, and The Body Shop brand names through chain stores, electronic commerce, direct selling, and franchises primarily in Asia, North America, South America, Europe, and Oceania. Natura &Co Holding S.A. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in SÃ£o Paulo, Brazil.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other. Its Wet shave products are sold under the Schick, Wilkinson Sword, Edge, Skintimate, Shave Guard and Personna brand names. Its Sun and Skin Care products are sold under the Banana Boat, Hawaiian Tropic, Wet Ones and Playtex brand names and offers Wet Ones, portable hand wipes category, and Playtex household gloves, the branded household glove in the United States. Its Feminine Care segment markets its products under the Playtex, Stayfree, Carefree and o.b. brands and markets pads and liners. Its All Other segment includes infant care, pet care and miscellaneous other products.

