Naviaddress (NAVI) Reaches Market Cap of $41,778.78

Naviaddress (CURRENCY:NAVI) traded down 10.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 22nd. Naviaddress has a total market cap of $41,778.78 and $13,924.00 worth of Naviaddress was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Naviaddress has traded 14% higher against the dollar. One Naviaddress token can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.61 or 0.00057667 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 67.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000446 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $393.12 or 0.00740551 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.66 or 0.00040807 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00005996 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.45 or 0.00057369 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.05 or 0.00018934 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003700 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001885 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,338.19 or 0.04404610 BTC.

Naviaddress is a token. Naviaddress’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 242,550,845 tokens. Naviaddress’ official Twitter account is @naviaddress and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Naviaddress is /r/Naviaddress and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Naviaddress is naviaddress.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Naviaddress is a global digital addressing system that is being deployed onto the blockchain. It will provide people and businesses with freedom and ability to create, obtain, own, lend and sell their digital addresses. These are called naviaddresses – unified digital IDs for any place and object in real and virtual worlds. Once the addressing system is deployed on the blockchain, Naviaddress will enable people in the world living without addresses to obtain digital postal delivery naviaddresses, verified by a transaction on the blockchain at almost no cost. Usage of naviaddresses will enable local governments to provide more citizens with essential services and create new markets for e-retailers and delivery businesses. “

