Nebulas Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $9.82 Million (NAS)

Nebulas (CURRENCY:NAS) traded 31.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 22nd. Nebulas has a market cap of $32.77 million and approximately $9.82 million worth of Nebulas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nebulas token can currently be bought for approximately $0.56 or 0.00001131 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Nebulas has traded 18.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.72 or 0.00054134 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 60.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000442 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $374.69 or 0.00731845 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.17 or 0.00039391 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00005727 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.89 or 0.00058388 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.71 or 0.00018965 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00003734 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001956 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,189.09 or 0.04275753 BTC.

Nebulas (NAS) is a token. Its genesis date was July 24th, 2017. Nebulas’ total supply is 73,699,868 tokens and its circulating supply is 58,169,715 tokens. The official website for Nebulas is nebulas.io. Nebulas’ official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nebulas is /r/nebulas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Nebulas is medium.com/nebulasio.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nebulas is a value-based blockchain operating system and search engine. It features Nebulas Rank, which measures value by considering liquidity and propagation of the address, Nebulas Force (NF), which supports upgrading core protocols and smart contracts on the chains, and Developer Incentive Protocol (DIP), designed to build the blockchain ecosystem in a better way. NAS is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that serves as currency on Nebulas ecosystem. It also serves as an incentive to attract top developers to create more values in Nebulas. “

