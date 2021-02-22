Needham & Company LLC Increases nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) Price Target to $45.00

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) had its price target increased by Needham & Company LLC from $33.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on LASR. Northcoast Research reissued a neutral rating on shares of nLIGHT in a research note on Monday, November 9th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of nLIGHT from $30.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of nLIGHT from $27.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of nLIGHT from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of nLIGHT from $32.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. nLIGHT currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:LASR opened at $44.92 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.22 and a 200-day moving average of $28.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.39 and a beta of 2.68. nLIGHT has a twelve month low of $9.03 and a twelve month high of $45.87.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.18. nLIGHT had a negative net margin of 13.57% and a negative return on equity of 9.52%. Equities analysts forecast that nLIGHT will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other nLIGHT news, CFO Ran Bareket sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.68, for a total value of $421,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 138,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,652,858.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Scott H. Keeney sold 109,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.70, for a total transaction of $3,678,759.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 369,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,467,112.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 191,662 shares of company stock worth $6,463,859. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of nLIGHT by 72.4% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of nLIGHT during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of nLIGHT during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of nLIGHT by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of nLIGHT by 304.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 6,190 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. The company operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. It also produces optical fiber products. The company markets and sells its products to original equipment manufacturers primarily through direct sales force in the United States, China, South Korea, and Finland, as well as through various independent sales representatives and distributors in Asia and Europe.

