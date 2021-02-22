NeoGenomics (NEO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 24th. Analysts expect NeoGenomics to post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NEO stock opened at $56.56 on Monday. NeoGenomics has a fifty-two week low of $20.47 and a fifty-two week high of $61.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 6.22 and a current ratio of 6.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,884.71 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.42.

NEO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NeoGenomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, CIBC raised shares of NeoGenomics to an “outperformer” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $10.50 to $14.50 in a report on Monday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. NeoGenomics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.58.

In other news, insider George Cardoza sold 52,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.19, for a total value of $2,391,725.94. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 423,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,152,787.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider William Bonello sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total transaction of $374,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,060 shares in the company, valued at $938,808. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 295,809 shares of company stock worth $14,338,460. 6.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NeoGenomics Company Profile

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, as well as laboratories in Switzerland and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company's laboratories provide genetic and molecular testing services to hospitals, pathologists, oncologists, urologists, other clinicians and researchers, pharmaceutical firms, academic centers, and other clinical laboratories.

