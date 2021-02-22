Neste Oyj (NTOIY) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS: NTOIY) recently:

2/19/2021 – Neste Oyj was downgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/16/2021 – Neste Oyj was downgraded by analysts at Societe Generale from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/11/2021 – Neste Oyj was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating.

2/8/2021 – Neste Oyj was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating.

2/8/2021 – Neste Oyj was upgraded by analysts at SEB Equities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/21/2021 – Neste Oyj is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/15/2021 – Neste Oyj had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

1/8/2021 – Neste Oyj was downgraded by analysts at Redburn Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

Shares of OTCMKTS NTOIY traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $33.85. 12,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,642. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.08. Neste Oyj has a 1 year low of $10.95 and a 1 year high of $39.42.

Neste Oyj provides renewable and oil products in Finland and other Nordic countries, Baltic Rim, other European countries, North and South America, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, renewable jet fuels and solutions, and renewable solvents, as well as raw material for bioplastics to retailers; wholesale customers, such as professional transportation companies and municipalities, fleets, and chemical industry producers; and brand owners and oil companies.

See Also: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Neste Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neste Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.