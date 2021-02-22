Neutrino USD Price Reaches $1.00 on Exchanges (USDN)

Neutrino USD (CURRENCY:USDN) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 22nd. In the last week, Neutrino USD has traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar. Neutrino USD has a market capitalization of $160.11 million and $2.29 million worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Neutrino USD token can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00001861 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $244.75 or 0.00456089 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001863 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.63 or 0.00066389 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001055 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.23 or 0.00088019 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.94 or 0.00059519 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.91 or 0.00078102 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $223.61 or 0.00416685 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.33 or 0.00024842 BTC.

About Neutrino USD

Neutrino USD launched on November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 160,339,736 tokens and its circulating supply is 160,339,186 tokens. Neutrino USD’s official website is beta.neutrino.at. The official message board for Neutrino USD is medium.com/@neutrinoteam. Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto.

Neutrino USD Token Trading

Neutrino USD can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neutrino USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Neutrino USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

