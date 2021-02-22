New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $60.11 Million Stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its stake in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 213,043 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,053 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.19% of SBA Communications worth $60,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SBAC. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SBA Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in SBA Communications by 281.0% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 160 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in SBA Communications by 49.2% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in SBA Communications during the third quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SBA Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $107,000. 93.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

NASDAQ:SBAC opened at $261.77 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.09 billion, a PE ratio of -1,745.02 and a beta of 0.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $269.61 and its 200 day moving average is $291.56. SBA Communications Co. has a 12 month low of $205.20 and a 12 month high of $328.37.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SBAC shares. Smith Barney Citigroup reduced their price target on SBA Communications from $350.00 to $336.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $293.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on SBA Communications from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Barclays raised SBA Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $305.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on SBA Communications from $355.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SBA Communications has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $317.29.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

Featured Article: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.