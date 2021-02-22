New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $65.28 Million Stock Holdings in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its holdings in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 384,231 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 3,503 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.24% of Splunk worth $65,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPLK. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Splunk by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,485 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Splunk by 310.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 263 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Splunk in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Splunk by 63.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 396 shares of the software company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC boosted its position in Splunk by 143.5% during the 3rd quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 8,297 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 4,890 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SPLK shares. Summit Insights downgraded Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Splunk in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Splunk from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. DA Davidson downgraded Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Splunk from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.57.

SPLK opened at $169.66 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $27.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.00 and a beta of 1.44. Splunk Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.92 and a 52-week high of $225.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $169.48 and its 200-day moving average is $187.34.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The software company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $559.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $613.83 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 34.13% and a negative net margin of 34.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Splunk Inc. will post -4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 16,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.20, for a total value of $2,659,316.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 240,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,827,599.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.10, for a total value of $92,051.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,614 shares in the company, valued at $3,698,155.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 36,545 shares of company stock worth $5,909,775. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Splunk Inc develops and markets software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a real-time data platform, which include collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud, a cloud service for machine data.

