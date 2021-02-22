New York State Common Retirement Fund Reduces Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 18.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 151,751 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 33,865 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Cintas were worth $53,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 47,938 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,945,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. Reik & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Reik & CO. LLC now owns 59,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,043,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Cintas in the third quarter worth $4,830,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 51,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,327,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 398.9% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 15,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,131,000 after buying an additional 12,325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $323.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Cintas in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. William Blair raised shares of Cintas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Cintas from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $261.00 to $324.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Cintas from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $313.40.

NASDAQ CTAS opened at $343.49 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $336.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $337.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.06. Cintas Co. has a twelve month low of $154.33 and a twelve month high of $369.20. The stock has a market cap of $36.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.55, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.49.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.44. Cintas had a return on equity of 28.02% and a net margin of 13.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a positive change from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is 36.99%.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

