New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 31,000 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 466,891 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 31,000 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.24% of Garmin worth $55,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AGF Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Garmin by 7,490.0% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 260,945 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,225,000 after purchasing an additional 257,507 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Garmin by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 113,331 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $13,561,000 after purchasing an additional 4,963 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Garmin in the fourth quarter worth about $1,305,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Garmin by 17.0% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 28,310 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,685,000 after acquiring an additional 4,108 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC increased its stake in Garmin by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,188 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GRMN opened at $128.01 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $122.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.65. Garmin Ltd. has a 52-week low of $61.04 and a 52-week high of $133.43. The company has a market cap of $24.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.98.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.34. Garmin had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. Analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Garmin news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 8,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.32, for a total transaction of $1,005,010.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a report on Sunday, November 22nd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $146.00 target price on shares of Garmin in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Garmin from $106.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.88.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

