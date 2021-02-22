New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 34,600 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 401,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 34,600 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $57,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,889 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its holdings in PPG Industries by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 6,025 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in PPG Industries by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 31,359 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,523,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in PPG Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $689,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in PPG Industries by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 36,558 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,273,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. 78.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PPG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on PPG Industries from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Laurentian raised PPG Industries to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Vertical Research raised PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Bank of America raised PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.79.

Shares of PPG stock opened at $136.67 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $32.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.17, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $142.34 and its 200 day moving average is $134.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.77 and a 52-week high of $153.81.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.02. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 25.01%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. Analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.73%.

PPG Industries Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

