New York State Common Retirement Fund Trims Stock Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 312,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,400 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $68,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. South State CORP. boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 75.0% in the third quarter. South State CORP. now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 30.4% in the third quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands stock opened at $223.21 on Monday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.28 and a 12 month high of $242.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $225.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $199.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.28 billion, a PE ratio of 21.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 21.63%. Constellation Brands’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 8th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 10.20%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on STZ. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $218.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $220.00 to $244.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Constellation Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $228.18.

In other Constellation Brands news, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 6,101 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.78, for a total value of $1,395,786.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Judy Schmeling sold 5,662 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.51, for a total value of $1,163,597.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,042,358.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

