NewGen Asset Management Ltd Purchases Shares of 71,000 Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP)

NewGen Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 71,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,065,000. Brookfield Renewable Partners makes up about 4.1% of NewGen Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 72.2% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,051,996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $88,533,000 after buying an additional 860,398 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 2,044,977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $88,241,000 after buying an additional 658,514 shares in the last quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 662,276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,577,000 after buying an additional 220,758 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,501,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $151,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171,458 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 58.8% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,894,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $124,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,767 shares during the period. 36.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BEP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut Brookfield Renewable Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.67 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. TD Securities cut Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.33 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.32.

BEP traded down $1.90 during trading on Monday, hitting $44.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 591,897. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $16.05 and a twelve month high of $49.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.93 and a beta of 0.67.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $952.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $941.88 million. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.23% and a negative net margin of 1.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.3038 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This is an increase from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29.

About Brookfield Renewable Partners

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, cogeneration, and biomass sources. Its portfolio consists of approximately 19,000 megawatts of installed capacity.

